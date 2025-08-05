Future Secured! Renault’s New Boss Solidifies Alpine’s Place in F1

Aug.5 - Francois Provost has confirmed that Alpine will remain in Formula 1 beyond 2025, bringing clarity to weeks of speculation following the surprise departure of former Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

"Formula 1 is an integral part of our fundamental strategy for Alpine. I have no intention of changing that," Provost, de Meo's successor, said during his first public appearance as Renault Group CEO, presenting the company's half-year financial results.

The statement comes amid continued poor performance from the Enstone-based outfit, which sits tenth and last in the constructors' standings after 14 races. Despite the exit from customer engine supply at season's end, Renault's factory team will continue under the Alpine name - which Provost confirmed remains central to the company's electric-focused premium strategy.

This follows rumours in Hungary that Christian Horner and Bernie Ecclestone might join forces with friend Flavio Briatore to buy into the team.

"The only priority for a Formula 1 team is performance, and improving it," said Provost. "To improve performance in 2025, but especially in 2026, with the new regulations," he added.

Provost, a Renault veteran of more than two decades, is not expected to overhaul the motorsport strategy immediately. But his position on Alpine's F1 presence is now publicly clear - a move welcomed within the team after a difficult Hungarian GP.

Just days earlier, Pierre Gasly had backed the new CEO. "He's been a very long time working in Renault. He knows the DNA of the group, of the team. He's fully committed to the sport, to the Formula 1 team."

Teammate Franco Colapinto, by contrast, admitted he's still struggling for confidence amid rumours Briatore may eventually oust him. "When it's not showing in the results, it's hard to keep pushing," said the Argentine rookie.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: