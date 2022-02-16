Future F1 schedule should not be too long according Tost

Feb.16 - Formula 1 risks diluting its product by continuing to expand the annual race calendar.

Normally, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost is the biggest defender of the sport's whopping modern calendars, insisting personnel are lucky to be working in a busy, thriving industry.

However, with the F1 schedule currently at an unprecedented 23 races and moves afoot to expand it further, the Austrian warns that expansion has its downsides.

"Last year we were lucky because the racing was very interesting - there were always good fights," Tost said.

"But we can't expect this to always be the case. For me, the best number would be between 18 and 20 races.

"Formula 1 has to be a premium product and we really should think about maybe reducing the number of races to keep it that special.

"Personally, I'm fine with 23 races or more, but that is not the question. The question is what is best for the future of Formula 1," he added.

