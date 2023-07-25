From Sleeve Cuts to Handshakes: Alonso's F1 Race Day Superstitions

Jul.25 - Fernando Alonso has admitted he still indulges in certain superstitions prior to grands prix.

At almost 42, the Spaniard and two-time champion is also the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history, with a record 369 race entries and counting.

"I still have some superstitions," he smiled to El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "Less now, though.

"We used to be able to cut the sleeves on the fireproof underwear we have under the overalls, the pants too," the Aston Martin driver revealed.

"We can't do that anymore obviously because of the regulations, but I still try to avoid certain people who I think will bring me bad luck," Alonso said.

And while avoiding some people completely, Alonso also tries to refrain from shaking anyone's hand on the grid.

"When people see me on the grid and want to shake my hand, I try to avoid it," he said. "If I shake hands then a try to find my trainer as a way to cleanse that hand of bad luck. That sort of thing," the Spaniard added.

"I'm always trying to avoid the same people because they're still here, 20 years later," he said. "So, you know, I have to be very careful.

"It's a very stressful Sunday morning for me," he smiled.

