From Controversy to Respect: Jos Verstappen and Horner’s Surprising Relationship

May 26 – Jos Verstappen says the major tension between him and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has now faded.

Last year, the father and co-manager of world champion Max Verstappen became centrally involved in the Horner scandal and resulting chaos at Red Bull.

However, until Monaco, 53-year-old Jos has been absent from the grand prix paddocks ever since.

“Maybe it was good that I wasn’t there for a while, also for my own state of mind,” the Dutchman and former F1 driver now admits to De Telegraaf newspaper.

“After the fact, you naturally look at certain things differently, although sport is often also emotion. I just want the best for Max. And if that doesn’t work, Red Bull should also look in the mirror.”

Verstappen senior admits, however, that the heat of the conflict with Horner is now over.

“We shouldn’t go on holiday together,” he laughed, “but I don’t work for the team and he is the team boss, so there has to be mutual respect. And there is.

“A lot has happened, but that doesn’t matter anymore,” Jos continued. “I’m straightforward and I say what I think. They’ll just have to take that into account.

“I’m not going to change,” he insists. “Not for anyone.”

Some might think Verstappen senior should not get intricately involved in his son’s career, but Jos disagrees. “I’m more than just ‘the father of Max’,” he insists.

“Max, Raymond (Vermeulen) and I always talk about everything.”

As for Red Bull’s current form, Jos was alarmed before Imola but relieved afterwards – even if Max started and finished P4 in Monaco. “It’s definitely looking more positive,” Jos said.

“Monaco is of course a bit of an odd one out. I think we’ll see in Barcelona where Red Bull really stands.”

