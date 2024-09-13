French Union Joins Renault Workers In F1 Engine Protest Push

Sep.13 - Angry Renault F1 staff are ramping up their protests against the French manufacturer's decision to scrap the works Formula 1 engine program.

Last time out at Monza, staff travelled from Viry-Chatillon, France, to conduct a peaceful protest from the grandstands, while a worker strike also took place at the factory where the engines are built for Alpine.

Amid the staff tension, Renault CEO Luca de Meo insisted that the decision to scrap the works program and switch to customer Mercedes power for 2026 is not yet final.

And with the staff so angry in the meantime, they have gained the support of the major French labour union CGT - and a new sequence of protests are now set to take place.

According to RMC Sport, one protest involving 100 staff took place on Thursday at Renault's global French headquarters at Boulogne-Billancourt.

And Ouest France newspaper said another group of about 40 F1 engine staff demonstrated on the same day at the fabled Le Mans circuit.

"We are not in a standoff," insisted Clement Gamberoni, the spokesman for the disgruntled Alpine employees. "We just want Mr de Meo to have all the arguments before making his decision.

"Even if we know that when it gets to that level, the decision could have already been made."

CGT union representatives from other Renault sites also supported Thursday's actions. "It's a stab in the back," said union representative Karine Dubreucq.

"We managed to develop an engine in 18 months, and are asking Mr de Meo to reconsider his project and give this engine a chance."

When asked about the matter at Baku on Thursday, Pierre Gasly admitted the significance of Renault potentially no longer designing engines for F1.

"I think it's obviously historic to the team," said the Frenchman. "It's a tricky topic.

"I think ultimately it goes to the top management on what is the right decision for the team moving forward, but obviously there is an important part of history and experience and legacy from their work in our sport."

