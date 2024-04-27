French GP Embezzlement Scandal Rocks F1: Full-Scale Disaster Unveiled

Apr.26 - The 2022 demise of the French GP at Paul Ricard has now become a full-scale disaster, with local prosecutors opening an investigation into "embezzlement of public funds".

Le Monde newspaper also said the former legal structure of the organisation in charge of the Formula 1 race - public interest group GPF-le Castellet - is already in compulsory liquidation, with debts tallying EUR 32 million.

"The amounts are exorbitant," politician Christelle D'Intorni told the newspaper, referring to a multitude of questionable expenses with unknown recipients.

"What is shocking is that the travel costs go up and up, and we find luxury expenses for colossal sums," she added.

