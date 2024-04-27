French GP Embezzlement Scandal Rocks F1: Full-Scale Disaster Unveiled
Apr.26 - The 2022 demise of the French GP at Paul Ricard has now become a full-scale disaster, with local prosecutors opening an investigation into "embezzlement of public funds".
Le Monde newspaper also said the former legal structure of the organisation in charge of the Formula 1 race - public interest group GPF-le Castellet - is already in compulsory liquidation, with debts tallying EUR 32 million.
"The amounts are exorbitant," politician Christelle D'Intorni told the newspaper, referring to a multitude of questionable expenses with unknown recipients.
"What is shocking is that the travel costs go up and up, and we find luxury expenses for colossal sums," she added.
Will that be the end of F1 racing at that track in France? I wonder if the track owners are involved somehow. Will the be for ed to sell the track. Any other French race tracks worthy of F1?
An old story