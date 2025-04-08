Frederik Vesti's Next Chapter: Bahrain F1 Rumors Confirmed!

Apr.8 - Frederik Vesti's manager has confirmed speculation that the Danish driver will be in action for Mercedes this weekend in Bahrain.

The 23-year-old Dane was F2 runner-up in 2023, but since then it has been a struggle for him to move beyond a test driver role with Mercedes.

Acting team boss Bradley Lord praised Vesti at the end of the Japanese GP weekend.

"It's worth saying that Valtteri (Bottas) is here at the track, but Fred Vesti, who's back at base this weekend in the simulator, has done the most miles of anyone in the W16, albeit all of them virtual so far," he said.

Vesti's manager, Dorte Riis Madsen, confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that the Dane will be in action in George Russell's car in initial practice in Bahrain on Friday.

"It means a lot in relation to the general conversation in Formula 1," she said. "Frederik is put in the car, and the name is then kept warm.

"It's important in conversations with different people about the future," Riis Madsen added.

Vesti races for Cadillac Whelen in the IMSA sports car championship.

