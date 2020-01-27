Formula T: F1 t-shirts with a fashion edge

Formula T is a t-shirt line founded in 2019 by a group of F1 fans. The idea was born organically: while searching for t-shirts to wear to the Australian Grand Prix, they were disappointed with the selection of merchandise, feeling that it was mostly expensive and lacking in style or quality. This led to a journey to create their own fashionable designs to fill the gap and share them with the wider F1 community.

The collection is divided into two halves. The Race Collection has t-shirts in a wide range of colours which all motorsport fans will enjoy, with classic slogans such as "RACE DAY", "BOX BOX BOX", "LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO". The Drivers Collection focuses on specific F1 drivers, past and present, for the dedicated fan. Themed in team colours, they sport infamous quotes and irreverent taglines such as "GET IN THERE LEWIS", "AIN'T NO VERSTOPPIN US NOW", and "THEY SEE ME STROLLIN THEY HATIN'".

The t-shirts have fast proven to be a hit with style-conscious F 1 fans around the world who have noted their inimitable style, as well as high quality (super soft, lightweight cotton). Designed with the versatility to be worn “for race day and everyday”, fans have been sporting them at Grand Prix weekends with pride, and they can just as easily be worn while out and about town or simply relaxing at home.

"2019 was a rollercoaster of a season and we had so much fun at the studio following the action on and off the track," said Andy, Creative Director at Formula T. "What better way to show our love for the sport and the community than sharing some exciting and unique designs with our fellow F1 fans."





The passion of the Formula T team for F1 drives them to drop new designs throughout the season in response to both customer requests and sporting developments, for example the recently released “STEP ON THE GASLY” and “SMOOTH OPERATOR” t-shirts. Establishing Formula T as a small piece of the rich community that is the F1 fanbase is a proud achievement for the team, and they look forward to seeing what the 2020 season brings – both on track and on t-shirts.

www.formulatsto.re

Check out more about: