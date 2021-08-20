Formula E champion now eyeing drive at Williams F1 team

Aug.20 - New Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is not ruling out making the big move into F1 for 2022.

The 26-year-old Dutchman races for Mercedes' works team, which is pulling out of the all-electric single seater series next year to "refocus resource for electric-only vehicle development".

When asked what that and his title win means for his future, de Vries told Speed Week: "I don't really know yet.

"This is arguably the best way to open doors and get new opportunities."

Toto Wolff said recently that de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, the other works Mercedes driver in Formula E, "both deserve to be in Formula 1".

Ian James, Mercedes' Formula E team boss, says de Vries' Formula E championship underlines his "very, very special qualities as a driver".

"I hope he stays with us in Formula E," he said, following Mercedes' decision to pull out after the end of the 2022 series next August.

"But in the end you never know. He could have huge success in any series, including Formula 1. But right now we're focused on Formula E," James told Sport1.

When asked what his next move will be, de Vries answered: "I don't know where I'll be next year. I don't know if Formula 1 will be possible."

He has been linked with a seat at Williams, whose George Russell may be bound for Mercedes' works Formula 1 team for 2022.

"I'm very grateful for Toto's words," de Vries insisted. "It's always positive when people bring you into the conversation like that.

"Let's see what the future will bring."

