Formula 1 Issues Warning to Climate Activists: Stay Away from British GP!
Jul.6 - Formula 1 has warned radical climate protesters to stay clear of this weekend's British GP.
Last year at Silverstone, five such protesters jumped the spectators and sat on the circuit whilst the drivers circulated.
The same protest group has now struck at Wimbledon, with activists spreading confetti over the grass courts during play, after recently pouring powder onto clothe at the World Snooker Championship.
The Ashes cricket test at Lord's was also halted last week when protesters jumped the fence.
"We are not here to dispute opinion on things," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali warned ahead of this weekend's racing at Silverstone, "but we will dispute things that are getting dangerous.
"And destroying an event that 100,000 people come to I think is totally wrong," he added.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, said the climate activists are ignoring Formula 1's sustainability credentials.
"Our industry is trailblazing in sustainability," he said. "We have sustainable fuels and in 2026 it will be 100 percent sustainable fuel."
Wolff also said drivers, spectators and the protesters themselves risk their lives by sitting on a circuit whilst F1 cars are "driving at 200mph".
"You're seriously putting people at harm," said the Austrian.
British driver Lando Norris agrees, suggesting running onto a F1 circuit is "a stupid thing to do".
"It is a very selfish thing to do at the same time because of the consequences it has on the person who drives the car if something happens," said the McLaren star.
"Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways. I hope people are smart enough not to do it like this."
Indeed, all three are wholly spot-on about the risks involved with protesting in a high-speed event, although I'm surprised Toto said 200 mph rather than 322 km/h despite being accustomed to km/h since growing up.
I guess the fact 200 mph, for some reason, became a sort of regularly used figure in F1 in the distant past is why even people used to kms might fall into saying that instead.
He used mph , because its simply better
If mph is/were better, explain why most countries use km/h.
If anything, km/h is better because meter accuracy is better.
However, I intend to point out that most people disagree with your claim because of being used to km/h since growing up, especially the French, as they invented metric units.
In F1, specifically, mostly only Brits say mph from what I've heard & read.
".....especially the French, as they invented metric units."
Hardly a glowing endorsement. LOLOL
I very much like your response.
No , no I wont have a word said against the French, I mean anyone who eats snails and frogs legs is already suffering enough, when a phrase has "especially the French" in it , Ooooh dear , it'll never end well, mark my words....
Shrop', I'm reminded of the old Paul Williams written, Helen Reddy performed song, 'You And Me Against The World'. Brits and 'muricans, the true rulers of the world. :)
Quite so , i mean if miles werent better what would a a quarter miler be, a 402 Meter drag race, and while im at it a quarterpounder at Mcdonalds 113g, oh no thats not going to work, however this post has the whiff of an early clock i had, used to have to wind it up well ,enough now I must be sensible, practice tomorrow
I intended the 'especially the French' remark as a half-sarcastic reference anyway.
Isn't the 1/4 pounder In France called "A Royale with Cheese."
Minimum of 15 yrs in prison and a $50k fine with no chance of parole or early release should be a good deterrent against this form of idiotic behavior.
You don't want to be going all half-sarcastic , this is F1 its all or nothing
Good point