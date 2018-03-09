F1 News

Formula 1 Betting Guide: How to Bet and Win on Races?

Not only sports betting is super fun, it’s also a great way to make a good amount of money if you know what you are doing. In fact, it’s one of the most popular pastimes of the young and the old across the globe.

Even though there are all kinds of sports you can bet on, nothing beats the glamour and excitement of F1 racing. Plus, if you are a fan of the sport yourself, then you have all the more reason to gamble on the same. But how do you get started with F1 betting? Let’s find out.

Basics of F1 Betting

Just like most types of betting, you need industry knowledge and research to beat the odds in F1 betting. However, for someone who is new to online betting, it can still be challenging. So, we will discuss the various aspects of F1 betting in this post.

The first thing you need to bet on F1 racing is an online bookmaker. That said, you can consider the following sports betting platforms to start with:

1.William Hill

William Hill is one of the biggest betting apps available on both iOS and Android devices. It offers a number of features including live streaming of sports events, race replays, easy betting options, and more.

2.Betfred

Although Betfred is a huge betting platform that has support for a number of sports as well as live casino games, it’s particularly good for F1. In fact, you will find special promotions and offers during most of the F1 races. An additional bonus is that its odds are also higher than most of the betting apps out there.

3.Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is another reputed betting platform that allows you to place bets on all major sports events including F1. It has an excellent customer support and accepts all major payment methods including Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, etc.

Now that you know how you can find a good online bookmaker, it’s time to learn about the various types of bets you can place on F1 races.

Types of F1 Bets

The following are some of the major F1 bets:

Drivers’ World Championship: This is one of the most popular bets in which you predict which driver will win the world championship by scoring the highest number of points throughout a particular season. Naturally, one of the first things you want to do for this is to take a look at the F1 champions that won the titles through all the seasons in the past.

This is one of the most popular bets in which you predict which driver will win the world championship by scoring the highest number of points throughout a particular season. Naturally, one of the first things you want to do for this is to take a look at the F1 champions that won the titles through all the seasons in the past. Constructors’ World Championship: This is similar to the previous bet, with the difference in the fact that in this you place bets on F1 constructors i.e. an F1 team instead.

This is similar to the previous bet, with the difference in the fact that in this you place bets on F1 constructors i.e. an F1 team instead. Race Winner: As the name suggests, in this you place your bet on a particular race’s driver that you think will win.

As the name suggests, in this you place your bet on a particular race’s driver that you think will win. Fastest Lap: In this you bet on which driver will set the record for the fastest lap in a particular race.

F1 Betting Strategy

By now, you know where you can place your F1 bets, and what are the various types of bets that exist. But you also need to know how you can maximize your chances of winning the bets. For this, you need to learn how to create a strategy.

The first thing you need to do to get started is to do some basic research. Learn the important trivia about the F1 history and then test your knowledge of all things Grand Prix. Familiarize yourself with the best and worst F1 drivers, teams, constructors, racing tracks, etc. This will equip with the ground-level information that will help you make better bets.

The next thing you need to do is spend as much time as possible on watching the races. It would be best if you could just write down notes from them. These can come in handy later.

The performance of F1 teams during the practice sessions can also give you a good idea about the results of the actual races. Another important factor to consider is the types of new technologies the different F1 teams are going to use in the current season.

Getting good at F1 betting can take time even if you are an avid fan of the sport. So, if you lose the first few bets, don’t give up just yet. Instead, learn as much as you can about the betting system, and before you know it, you will be already winning most of your bets.

