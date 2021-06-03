Former Mercedes boss saw top manager or team boss in Schumi

Jun.3 - Michael Schumacher would have gone on to become a successful top manager or team boss, according to former Mercedes motorsport chief Norbert Haug.

Almost nothing is known about the seven time world champion's current physical condition, but Schumacher has not been seen or heard from publicly since suffering serious brain injuries in a 2013 skiing fall.

Haug believes that if the now 52-year-old had not suffered those injuries, he would now be a successful motorsport industry manager or leader.

"He would have made the perfect top manager who would have been no less successful outside of the racing car," German Haug, who worked with Schumacher as a youngster in sports cars and again in Formula 1, told Auto Motor und Sport.

"In his personal development, Michael set no slower pace than on the racetrack," the 68-year-old continued.

"He spoke polished English, he was perfectly fit, smart and always full of energy," Haug said. "As a racing driver, he was extremely hungry for knowledge and went above and beyond to get to the bottom of something.

"Michael was always empathetic when dealing with his mechanics and team members - he motivated everyone, knew everyone's birthday by heart, asked everyone about their families."

Schumacher's 22-year-old son Mick made his full-time Formula 1 debut for the Ferrari-powered Haas team in 2021.

