Former F1 drivers declare Verstappen the greatest of his generation
May 11 - Four former Formula 1 drivers agree that Max Verstappen is the strongest driver of his generation - and perhaps one of the all-time greats.
"Of course he is," Italian Emanuele Pirro, still an occasional FIA steward, told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if the Dutchman is on Senna, Schumacher and Hamilton's level.
"He is at the level Senna and Schumacher were when they were at the stage he is at now," said the 61-year-old.
"That is also thanks to the team, which is excellent not because it's the best car but also because of the conditions they've put him in.
"Red Bull are very good at developing talent and making it grow."
According to former Ferrari driver and Frenchman Rene Arnoux, meanwhile, Verstappen may be a Senna-like driver inside the car - but not outside.
"The Ayrton I met was very reserved, kind. Max is tougher," said the 74-year-old. "The reaction he had in Baku with Russell was unacceptable.
"Besides that, he's very good - makes no mistakes and with such a fast, stable car, with the right traction, a deadly DRS. He's in an ideal situation.
"I don't see anyone who can even get close to him."
A more recent former F1 star, Giancarlo Fisichella, agrees: "I fear Max is going to dominate for a long time if the partnership with Red Bull remains so strong.
"At the beginning he crashed a lot, he made mistakes because of inexperience, but now he's almost always perfect. He has achieved an incredible consistency of performance, eliminating all the weak points," said the 50-year-old former 3-time GP winner.
"He is fast in the wet, in the dry, in qualifying, in the race. He is complete," Fisichella added.
"If we talk about skill, considering what he has done and is doing at his age, he is even ahead of the greats of the past who preceded him," he insisted.
"A driver like Verstappen is born only once in 20 years."
Finally, 11-time GP winner Felipe Massa thinks Verstappen has ideal team conditions within Red Bull but admits he is "the best driver with the fastest car".
"He has a lot of say within the team - everyone follows him and is on his side," said the Brazilian. "It is even difficult to think that the limitations in the wind tunnel could hurt their performance this year.
"But there is another winning feature of Verstappen - that he is focused only on racing without any other distractions. If he could, he'd be in the simulator or on the track 24 hours a day."
I think Rene Arnoux views the world through rose-colored glasses. Max's retort to Boi George was fitting and well earned. Rene seems to forget that Senna was very much his own person, and was even more outspoken than The Big V.
So long as the comments relate to racing, I would hope there would be enough courage to say what's needful. If a driver is being dangerous or trading too much paint, then he should be admonished. I know Max got an earful after most of his early races - oh, and perhaps he listened.
Yes, his skill is extraordinary. But He, like Dame Lucille, are not on the same level as Schumacher or Senna.
If I were to pick one driver in the paddock at their level, I would pick Fernando Alonso. He is a true competitor, but more importantly, he is a true sportsman, and a Gentleman to boot.
What is this chap on about "The Ayrton I met was very reserved , he obviously has forgotten the famous , I'm going to punch Edmond Irvine in the head incident
Don't forget MV is still only 25, just one year older than Senna was when he made his F1 debute.
Your right about Russell, he tells his team almost every race weekend on the radio, some one else is driving dangerously.
I'd say just STFU&D!
Np , ah come on don't be to hard on King G, , afterall he has to listen to Christian and the Dame everyday, some of its bound to rubb off, and I believe what you're referring too was pioneered by Dame Louise in 2021 whilst following Max,reporting back every time he had 4 wheels off the track, turning her into the paddock snitch
😂 The paddock snitch!
Wasn't that race when he got a warning for the same thing by for stewards! 😄
Completely right Leopold I remember even the commentators picking up on that too, personally I think it suits The Dame of Mercedes, but GR is doing a fine job for them this year
I’m trying to enjoy being in the MV fan club and listen to all the wonderful stuff he does, he really is the best ever and never puts a foot wrong. Hell it wasn’t his fault he was gifted his first WC and had no competitive car to race against in the second, he deserved them and it just shows how clever he was to choose the right team. He has all th.......................
Sorry just had to dash outside to THROW UP 🤢 I’ll try again later🤮
I am a long-time GP/F1 fan going back to seeing the likes of Sterling Moss race and have read about the greats Fangio, Nuvolari and others. In the hybrid era, I have been a Merc/Ham fan. I have no doubt Max is the best driver in F1 right now and is destined to leave a mark right alongside the "greats." Sure, he has a significant edge with the RB19, but watching him on the track, it is a delight to see his skill at work. I hope he stays with us in F1 for a long time.
Fisichella is spot on with his comments, except for one - "what he has done and is doing at his age, he is even ahead of the greats of the past who preceded him,".
The main reason that he's ahead of past greats is because in the bygone eras of F1 it was impossible to get to F1 at Max's young age. Drivers such as Fangio (38), Nuvolari (35), Clark (24), Ascari (30), Senna (24), Prost (25), Brabham (29), et al, were all in at least their mid-twenties or thirties before they could obtain a drive in F1. That's how is was back then!
It is highly erroneous to compare past greats with current greats, as there are too many differences in the circumstances. I mean, in the first 10 years of F1, except for one year with 11 races, there were no more than 9 races in the year, including the Indy 500. Now we see 24 races on the calendar! More races to win, more chances for pole position, more opportunities for fastest lap, than was in the past.
Greats of the past had a much more difficult era with beasts of cars to manhandle! Not disparaging the current crop of drivers, they are doing their best with what is available, although in vastly different circumstances.
you'll always find me defending The Dame, No dont laugh and had he not f%%ked it up he'd have been wdc in his 1st yr at 22, not 23, the same goes for Seb, but Max, the quite obvious best driver EVER was 24yr
So in the modern era or the last 25yrs or so, the average age seems to be 23yr, exceptions being Nicoooo, and the Iceman but i take your point about not comparing, its winless, ooops sorry pointless, I was thinking about the Dame then for a moment .
When I say 25yrs i meant to say 16yr , but even so..., I had a dream Lewis offered me Angelas position, i said no chance Im straight........ down the line a Rb employee
It’s being very unfair on our Max any way, he would obviously have been wdc much younger if all those other mean drivers hadn’t got in his way. He is the best after al...................
Damn thaught i’d Got this THROWING UP beaten.
Send that nice Mr Masi my regards on the RB hotline.