Ford not denying new Formula 1 return rumours

Dec.16 - Ford is not denying speculation that it may re-enter Formula 1.

The FIA has now published the 2023 entry list, and it shows that Red Bull will be powered by 'Honda RBPT' (Red Bull Powertrains) engines next year.

It is yet another sign that Honda is backtracking on its decision to pull out of Formula 1 at the end of 2021 - even if it is rumoured that Red Bull does not intend to pair with the Japanese carmaker in 2026.

Indeed, the stronger rumour is that Red Bull is only seeking a commercial arrangement and technical support, with Ford at the top of the list.

In a statement provided to Sport Business Journal, the American multinational said: "We do not comment on speculative stories."

Another rumour is that Honda might cement its place in Formula 1 by negotiating to buy Red Bull's second team, AlphaTauri.

And yet another rumour is connecting Renault-owned Alpine with a F1 collaboration with Lotus, which is owned by the Chinese carmaker Geely.

