F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Force India still to reveal new name 2018 car

F1 News

Force India still to reveal new name 2018 car

(L to R): Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
(L to R): Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.

Feb.27 - Force India is still planning a name change before the 2018 season begins in Australia.

On Monday, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon pulled a sheet off what is believed to be only a modified 2017 car.

Marca sports newspaper said the full 2018 car will be in Barcelona on Wednesday or Thursday.

That is why Russian test driver Nikita Mazepin rather than Perez or Ocon was in the cockpit on the first day.

As for the team's new name, sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer said that is still coming.

"We haven't quite decided and it also needs to go through the formal approval process," he said.

He said the overalls and shirts worn by drivers and personnel on Monday were just "interim" ones, not featuring any Force India-specific branding.

"We'll have the real ones for the first race -- a bit like the car," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now