Focused on Victory: Hamilton's Pursuit of Eighth World Championship

Jul.19 - Lewis Hamilton has accused some Formula 1 teams of making "racist" comments about him.

The seven time world champion admitted in the past few days that he has little interest in improving from his current fourth place in the 2023 drivers' standings.

"I want to win my eighth title," he has now told the broadcaster DAZN on the True Driver program.

"I have my sights set on my next world championship. I am completely focused on that and I don't want distractions."

One clear distraction for the 38-year-old Briton, however, is his focus on many social issues.

"We have to get people to empathise against racism," said Hamilton. "We need empathy. Sometimes I wonder if anyone else cares.

"Sebastian Vettel was one of those who supported me the most," he revealed. "He told me that some teams spoke racist things about me.

"He took the knee with me in 2020. I have not yet seen a driver as brave as him. We have to change the laws so that people live better.

"We are risking our lives to try to educate others," Hamilton added.

He is yet to put pen to paper on a new Mercedes contract for 2024, raising excitement about a potential move to another team. Some think Hamilton and Fernando Alonso could re-create their 'dream team' pairing of 2007.

"If the stars align, yes," said Hamilton. "But I don't think it will happen.

