Focused on Victory: Hamilton's Pursuit of Eighth World Championship
Jul.19 - Lewis Hamilton has accused some Formula 1 teams of making "racist" comments about him.
The seven time world champion admitted in the past few days that he has little interest in improving from his current fourth place in the 2023 drivers' standings.
"I want to win my eighth title," he has now told the broadcaster DAZN on the True Driver program.
"I have my sights set on my next world championship. I am completely focused on that and I don't want distractions."
One clear distraction for the 38-year-old Briton, however, is his focus on many social issues.
"We have to get people to empathise against racism," said Hamilton. "We need empathy. Sometimes I wonder if anyone else cares.
"Sebastian Vettel was one of those who supported me the most," he revealed. "He told me that some teams spoke racist things about me.
"He took the knee with me in 2020. I have not yet seen a driver as brave as him. We have to change the laws so that people live better.
"We are risking our lives to try to educate others," Hamilton added.
He is yet to put pen to paper on a new Mercedes contract for 2024, raising excitement about a potential move to another team. Some think Hamilton and Fernando Alonso could re-create their 'dream team' pairing of 2007.
"If the stars align, yes," said Hamilton. "But I don't think it will happen.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Hopefully, Mercedes begins next season on roughly equal footing with Red Bull, so he'd have a realistic chance of attempting that elusive 8th championship win he got robbed of for unjustified entertainment purposes.
I hope that all the teams can start on an equal footing not just sir Lulu & mercedes, must be two years ago & your still on about him losing his eighth title, as he's got 7 already give some other poor sod a chance. 😜
A more equal footing would make for an interesting season - let's hope
What an interesting report.
Lewis has become a whiner in his old age. When all else fails, dust off the race card. He talks more than he performs. Maybe spend more time in the simulator and less in front of a microphone and camera. Tedious , Lewis!
Poor Lewie. A quarter billion dollar net worth, 7 WDC's, knighthood...and all under the boot of the man. What a guy. Fun fact: I didn't even know that HAM was anything other that British until sometime around 2012-2013. Until then he was just a guy in a racing hat who was damned fast. STFU about racism, Lewie, it's a load of BS. People like or dislike you because of YOU, not because of the pigment in your skin.
Another WDC? Hemingway's greatest line, "Isn't it pretty to think so?" HAM & ALO have about the same chance...0-5%.
i was fed up with saying, sorry repeating all the things that have been said a thousand times before about Louise, Hes just an embarrassment Now, Please this time, Please, let my dream come true it has to
Lewis lives in his own dream state. His mind set is in the wrong place. Too much living his unattainable dream of getting his 8th. He needs to retire and design his clothes, produce movies, hang with rappers or whatever. He needs to lose the Public Relation firm, stop making stupid comments, stop with posed photographs, lose the race card. He is turning into a middle aged drama “queen”. It is sad for him and for Mercedes. Find happiness, go forth and be who you really are.