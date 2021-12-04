Five things learned after first day of practice in Jeddah

Dec.4 - The first day of practice on the brand new high speed circuit is behind us. Here were five things we learned during those two free practice sessions. The FP1 was driven during daylight, while the FP2 was driven after sun set.

Mario Isola - Pirelli's Head of F1 & Car Racing said: "Free practice today was especially important at this brand new venue with such high speeds, but most of the drivers were surprised by how much grip there was right from the start of the day, although the track continued to evolve. With an emphasis on data collection, the teams ran all three compounds in both sessions today. In FP1, we noticed some graining, especially on the soft, and some blistering on all compounds, which was reduced in FP2 as the teams improved their knowledge of the circuit and optimised car setup.

This trend is set to continue over the rest of the weekend. The drivers seemed particularly confident on the hard and medium tyres, which enabled them to push hard, whereas the soft tyre requires a bit more management and was less favoured, probably due to tread movement. The first read that the teams have on the tyres confirms the reasonably small performance gap here between the soft and the medium tyre, which will definitely have an effect on qualifying strategy tomorrow."