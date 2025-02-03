Feb.3 - Red Bull is reportedly 'furious' about a brand new FIA clampdown against flexible wings for 2025.

Amid flexi-wing controversies mainly involving McLaren, the governing body looked deeply into the matter last season but ultimately declared that the rules would remain stable for 2025.

However, it now emerges that the FIA will in fact tighten up the deflection tests by 5 millimetres - to apply only from the Spanish GP at the beginning of June.

"Based on further analysis by the FIA after the 2024 season, we are determined to ensure that the flexibility of the bodywork is no longer a point of contention in 2025," a spokesman for the Paris based federation confirmed.

However, the FIA official added more stringent rear wing checks will actually begin immediately this season.

As for why the front wing changes will only apply as from Barcelona, it is believed it is because teams like Red Bull have already spent a lot of money developing 2025 cars under the budget cap that would then immediately be declared illegal.

Ferrari may also be dramatically affected, having delayed front wing development mid-last season awaiting the FIA's decision - which ultimately declared that the rules would remain fully stable for 2025.

Leo Turrini, a well-known Italian journalist, says he has heard rumours of "sensational improvements" in laptime from the new Ferrari in the simulator.

Another Italian source, Autoracer, claims: "There is a broad belief among rival teams that McLaren played a key role in pressuring the FIA to tighten testing.

"This came after a season finale in which Ferrari showed excellent competitiveness and McLaren feared Red Bull's comeback once their correlation and flexibility issues were resolved."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: