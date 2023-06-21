FIA unveils new developments at annual conference

Jun. 6 - During a notable gathering led by the President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA shared a series of significant updates from its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting. Celebrating the 119th anniversary of the FIA, the council convened both in-person and via video link as part of the annual FIA Conference week.

Commencing his address, Ben Sulayem paid tribute to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain for his visit to the FIA Conference. He expressed his delight at bringing the 2023 FIA Conference and Extraordinary General Assembly to Cordoba, in the Andalucia region of Spain. He thanked the hosts, including the Real Automóvil Club de España, City of Cordoba, the Region of Andalucia, and other Spanish Clubs, for their support and collaboration in making the event a success.

Highlighting the accomplishments since the last WMSC meeting in Bahrain in March, the FIA President reported significant progress in governance and financial stability. Underlining the ongoing management restructuring, he mentioned the introduction of new members with fresh ideas, indicating a proactive and dynamic approach within the organization.

A key focus of the meeting was the initiative to increase global motor sport participation. The President announced the launch of 'Motorsport In A Box,' an innovative grass-roots initiative aimed at assisting clubs in their motor sport journey. Ben Sulayem also stressed the organization's ongoing campaign against online abuse, revealing fruitful discussions with prominent figures including His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco, the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, and representatives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), UEFA, and other sporting bodies. The FIA has also announced six scholarships in partnership with Dublin City University, with research from these scholarships expected to support the online abuse campaign.

Ben Sulayem also expressed his efforts to forge a stronger bond between motor sport and the automotive sector, citing meetings with representatives from leading automobile manufacturers Stellantis, Ford, Ferrari, and Toyota.

In the world of Formula 1, there were updates on the review of 2022 Financial Regulations submissions and a call for Expression of Interest from potential new teams. It was confirmed that all ten Formula 1 teams, along with the Commercial Rights Holder, have achieved the 3-Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA. Some key decisions were also ratified pertaining to the 2026 Power Unit Regulations, with Bosch and Bender GmbH & Co. KG being appointed as single suppliers for the F1 knock sensor and F1 insulation monitoring device, respectively.

Safety at FIA events was another crucial topic discussed. The council is eagerly awaiting a review following incidents such as crowd invasions at the Australian Grand Prix and issues with guest positioning at the Spanish Grand Prix. A report by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation addressing safety and security concerns is expected by the end of June. The FIA President stressed that safety in motorsport remains the Federation's utmost priority

