FIA to 'disassemble' F1 cars for rules checks
Mar.28 - Formula 1 is moving to ensure compliance with the technical rules this year by promising to randomly seize one full car at every race weekend for "disassembly" and "deeper checks".
The stewards in Bahrain announced that if irregularities are then found, the FIA may then 'impound' and 'seal' any components and information for a further investigation and report.
"The stewards emphasise that while this is a new procedure in this championship, it is routinely carried out in other FIA world championships and competitions," the stewards declared in the bulletin published on Saturday.
A bit late now after MB was never checked earlier.
Has Ferrari been moaning again ? they got off with cheating ( by the FIA not telling us what they had been doing it's all we can assume ) so lets make sure nobody else can get away with it as long as they did??
This is the trouble with so much tech in the cars these days, very few people know just how what works , as has been shown by the amount of money MB has had to pay for the road cars fiddling....
Lets be honest they all will try to just go that bit more, it's business after all...