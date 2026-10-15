A floor-stay exemption let Red Bull sharpen its sidepod edge, and Audi followed. From 2027, Article C3.5.14 will take that freedom away, according to reports.

The FIA has moved to close an aerodynamic loophole used by Red Bull and later copied by Audi, just as Max Verstappen and Red Bull have returned to winning form.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Red Bull first exploited an exemption around the floor stays, which are thin structural supports used to stabilise the underbody.

Because the regulations allowed more freedom where those stays passed through the bodywork, Red Bull was able to create a much sharper sidepod edge than would normally be permitted under the radius rules.

The concept was refined further with the team's Baku upgrade and is believed to have contributed to more precise airflow towards the rear floor area.

Audi subsequently copied the idea.

However, Article C3.5.14 is set to be amended for 2027 so teams can no longer use the floor-stay exemption to bypass the normal bodywork radius requirements.

That means Red Bull and Audi will have to soften those sharp sidepod edges if they want to retain the same basic concept.

Auto Motor und Sport stressed that the rule change is not a reaction to Red Bull's recent victories, but a standard attempt by the FIA to close a loophole once teams have begun exploiting it.

The sidepod loophole at a glance Rule Article C3.5.14 Change Amended for 2027 Loophole Floor-stay exemption to the bodywork radius rules First user Red Bull, refined with its Baku upgrade Copied by Audi Source Auto Motor und Sport

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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