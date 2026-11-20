After years of debate over rotating part-timers, the FIA will recruit permanent stewards from 2027. The long-term aim is a dedicated department of 12 to 15 officials.

Formula 1 will finally introduce full-time race stewards from 2027, following years of debate over inconsistent decisions and the use of rotating, part-time officials.

The FIA confirmed on Thursday that it will begin recruiting permanent stewards for a phased introduction next season, with the program expanding in 2028 and beyond.

The long-term goal is to establish a department of 12 to 15 full-time stewards, who could also work across other FIA single-seater championships.

Initially, permanent officials will work alongside existing part-time stewards, while former drivers will continue contributing their expertise at race weekends.

"This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"The recruitment of full-time stewards is a significant step in our longstanding mission of building a dedicated officiating ecosystem in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship."

The move follows the recent opening of the FIA's new Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill in Britain.

FIA full-time stewards Start Phased introduction from 2027 Expansion 2028 and beyond Target 12 to 15 full-time stewards Alongside Part-time stewards and former drivers Wider remit Other FIA single-seater championships Context New Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill

Related: Why Sainz Thinks F1 Needs a Permanent Ex-Driver Steward

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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