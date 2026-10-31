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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s
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FIA Summons Hadjar After Viral Fan Shove in Mexico?

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FIA Summons Hadjar After Viral Fan Shove in Mexico?
Leopold 1 min read
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Isack Hadjar admitted he said too much in Austin. Then a selfie request in Mexico made things worse.

Isack Hadjar is facing fresh criticism after viral footage showed him shoving a fan in the Mexico paddock.

What happened between Hadjar and the fan?

The fan approached Hadjar for a selfie and appeared to put an arm around him despite the Red Bull driver's reluctance, before Hadjar angrily shoved him away.

Why has the FIA summoned Hadjar?

The FIA has since summoned Hadjar over alleged "misconduct" at the Mexico City Grand Prix, although the summons itself does not specify the incident.

Ralf Schumacher: Hadjar "needs to take it down a notch"

It comes only days after Ralf Schumacher criticised Hadjar's temperament following another series of angry radio messages in Austin.

"I like Hadjar, but he needs to take it down a notch," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

Did Hadjar admit his Austin comments went too far?

Hadjar had already conceded in Mexico, before the paddock incident, that some of his comments after Austin went too far.

"I didn't really think," said the Red Bull driver.

"We need to be honest with ourselves as well, but there's stuff that I should have kept for myself. I know that."

Fast Facts: Hadjar in Mexico
DriverIsack Hadjar, Red Bull
IncidentFan shoved in paddock
FIASummons for misconduct
EventMexico City GP

Related: Schumacher Warns Hadjar After Angry Red Bull Radio Outbursts

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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2 F1 Fan comments on “FIA Summons Hadjar After Viral Fan Shove in Mexico?

  2. An Sionnach

    He's quick, but to improve he'll need to master himself inside the car. Lauda talks about this in his autobiography - that being emotional is counter-productive and you need to be in control when behind the wheel. There have been many successful drivers, and perhaps even one many consider an all-time great who did not do this. It was an obstacle to them improving even more... and in the case of you-may-know-who, it's what prevented him from being a true great. I somehow doubt Hadjar is as talented a driver so it's important for him to think more like Lauda. I can give him a lend of my copy of the book if he wants!

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