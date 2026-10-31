FIA Summons Hadjar After Viral Fan Shove in Mexico?

Isack Hadjar admitted he said too much in Austin. Then a selfie request in Mexico made things worse.

Isack Hadjar is facing fresh criticism after viral footage showed him shoving a fan in the Mexico paddock.

What happened between Hadjar and the fan?

The fan approached Hadjar for a selfie and appeared to put an arm around him despite the Red Bull driver's reluctance, before Hadjar angrily shoved him away.

Why has the FIA summoned Hadjar?

The FIA has since summoned Hadjar over alleged "misconduct" at the Mexico City Grand Prix, although the summons itself does not specify the incident.

Ralf Schumacher: Hadjar "needs to take it down a notch"

It comes only days after Ralf Schumacher criticised Hadjar's temperament following another series of angry radio messages in Austin.

"I like Hadjar, but he needs to take it down a notch," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

Did Hadjar admit his Austin comments went too far?

Hadjar had already conceded in Mexico, before the paddock incident, that some of his comments after Austin went too far.

"I didn't really think," said the Red Bull driver.

"We need to be honest with ourselves as well, but there's stuff that I should have kept for myself. I know that."

Fast Facts: Hadjar in Mexico Driver Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Incident Fan shoved in paddock FIA Summons for misconduct Event Mexico City GP

Related: Schumacher Warns Hadjar After Angry Red Bull Radio Outbursts

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics