FIA Reprimands Hamilton: €50,000 Fine in Qatar GP Track Drama

Oct.9 - In a turn of events during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team was summoned by the race stewards following an incident where he crossed the live track after a lap 1 crash.

Incident Overview

Hamilton, driving Car 44, abandoned his car in the gravel after a crash during the initial lap. Surprisingly, he decided to cross the active track to return to the pit lane. The timing was nail-bitingly close as he reached the inside edge of the track moments before Car 63 shot out of the pits at high velocity. He then proceeded to walk alongside the live track until he eventually exited.

FIA's Decision

The FIA stewards, upon receiving the report and considering video evidence, deemed this act as a breach of Article 26.7 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. As a result, Hamilton was reprimanded, marking his first reprimand of the 2023 season. Additionally, a hefty fine of €50,000 was imposed on the British driver, with €25,000 of it being suspended for the rest of the season on the condition that no similar breach occurs.

Hamilton's Response

During the hearing, Hamilton expressed deep regret over his decision to cross the live track, acknowledging the potential danger his actions might have posed to himself and the oncoming drivers. The stewards emphasized the severity of the act, reminding all drivers of the paramount importance of track safety.

Furthermore, the stewards pointed out that accumulating a certain number of reprimands during a season could lead to major driving penalties, aligning with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Right to Appeal

Competitors are informed that they can appeal specific decisions made by the stewards, as stated in Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules within the stipulated timeframes.

Note on Stewards' Decisions

Decisions taken by the stewards are fully independent of the FIA. They are based solely on the guidelines, regulations, and the evidence provided.

