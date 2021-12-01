FIA released they checked Verstappen's car after Qatar GP

1 December 2021 by    1 min read

Dec.1 - Today the FIA published the report of the result of the car they inspected after last week's GP. After the race of  the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix the number 33 Red Bull Racing car of Max Verstappen was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

Subject to these physical inspections were all rear inboard suspension components as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units used by the Red Bull team.

The FIA  reported that all inspected components were found to be in compliance with the 2021 Formula One Technical
Regulations.

