FIA President Criticized Amid Verstappen & Norris Rivalry Intensifies

Dec.11 - Max Verstappen is set to escape additional penalties for calling Formula 1 stewards "stupid idiots" over the radio during the Abu Dhabi season finale.

The quadruple world champion already needs to serve his community service - a penalty for using the F-word in an official press conference this season - whilst in Rwanda later this week for the FIA's prize-giving gala event.

And after his 20-second penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri on lap 1 last Sunday, Verstappen is now sitting on eight super license penalty points - with four more points before next June to earn him an automatic race ban.

Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the situation means Verstappen needs to be "careful" from now on, adding that his radio criticism of the stewards "wasn't very diplomatic".

Former F1 test driver Ho-Pin Tung, though, thinks the Dutchman was at least justified in being upset about the 20-second time penalty. "According to the regulations," he told nu.nl, "the stewards could have given five seconds.

"In the past, it probably would have been that, especially as Max spun as well. It was also lap 1," the Chinese-Dutch racing driver added.

Verstappen's 2024 title rival Lando Norris, however, thinks the mistake was a "turning point". "It showed that not everything he does is perfect."

Norris insists he has learned from his defeat this year and is now "ready" to take on Verstappen for the title in 2025. Former F1 driver Christijan Albers finds it interesting that Norris is taking a harder-line stance with Verstappen in recent weeks.

"Norris always pretends that he and Verstappen are friends, but of course they're all hypocrites," he told De Telegraaf. "It's obvious that guys like Lewis (Hamilton) and Lando are standing behind George (Russell)," Albers added, referring to the high-profile war of words with Verstappen.

As for the "stupid idiots" insult, many insiders expected the FIA to frown upon the public criticism of its officials, but sources report that the governing body has decided to let the incident pass.

It follows a meeting just days ago between Verstappen and the FIA's controversial president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The conversation was initiated by Max and his manager, not by the FIA," reports respected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, who is close to the Verstappen clan.

"As FIA president, you of course want to have a sit down and a cup of coffee with one of the figureheads of the sport," he added.

Albers admitted he has been very impressed with Ben Sulayem recently.

"The way he said that he doesn't have to answer to the drivers," the former Minardi driver exclaimed. "The drivers had asked where all the money from the fines goes. And then you see the aggressive, almost rude way that he answered.

"He forgets that it is the teams who keep the FIA alive in the first place. He is absolutely not transparent."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: