FIA President Accused of 'Numerous Instances' of Sexist Behaviour?
Apr.26 - Charges of sexism against FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem are ramping up.
The controversial new head of Formula 1's governing body has taken a conspicuously lower profile since quotes emerged of him declaring in 2001 that men are "smarter" than women.
The saga hit a high gear when interim FIA secretary general Shaila-Ann Rao, a former lawyer to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, lost her job.
But now, the Daily Telegraph reports that Rao authored a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of "numerous instances" not only of sexist behaviour but also bullying.
The newspaper also said "dozens" of FIA officials who back her claim, including one who saw the president "shouting" at Rao.
One source said: "I've had team principals call me who said 'You should have seen how he treated Shaila-Ann' and it was in front of other people.
"That's how he was. Shaila-Ann dared to say no in front of other people which seemed to trigger his behaviour."
When asked to comment, an FIA spokesperson said: "Mutual privacy terms have been agreed as is commonplace in business. Neither party has made a reference to the FIA Ethics Committee."
It is understood that following key absences recently, including Tuesday's F1 Commission meeting, Ben Sulayem will be in Baku this weekend.
How did anyone ever think it was a good idea to elect this guy? The fia has about as much credibility as the cbi.
Some people.
What's the big deal? Misogyny is commonplace in most of the world's major religions.
"Mutual Privacy Terms" or Non-Disclosure Agreements are NOT "...commonplace in business." NDA's are put in place to muzzle people, and remove their freedom of speech. Usually to protect dip-sh_t managers for their psychopathic acts.
Hes there because he was Todts deputy, and again countries individual motorsport bodies that elected him, what can happen , he could quit, there could be a vote of no confidence in him , or hes not re elected, any election would be in Dec 25, of course he could do the most decent thing and step aside while any claims are investigated... Yeah right like Allah he will
Why is anybody surprised by this item?
Misogyny is practised widely in the Middle East, it is part of their culture, along with bullying of women in particular.
Make a visit to any Middle Eastern country and you may understand more. Some may be shocked, as I was, to witness some of the ways women are treated by their menfolk.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is just following his own upbringing and beliefs. Those who voted him into the position he now holds have been very short sighted, and maybe even dumb!