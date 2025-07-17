FIA Facing Pressure: McLaren Raises Concerns Over Speech Policies

Jul.17 - Andrea Stella says he will chat to the FIA about how to restore the Formula 1 drivers' freedom to speak.

Controversial FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's stance against swearing and other driver conduct sparked an intense backlash.

"We've since amended Section B of the International Sporting Code to ease the sanctions against swearing," the 63-year-old said at the British GP. "So we did listen to the drivers."

However, Article 12.2.1.f continues to allow often harsh penalties for "Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA".

Max Verstappen - now noticeably quiet in FIA press conferences - has referred specifically to the existence of that clause.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri also restrained himself after the race at Silverstone when he was livid about his 10-second penalty for braking behind the safety car.

"I think I'll get myself banned for the year if I say anything here," the Australian declared.

"I'm not going to say much," Piastri later added. "I'll get myself in trouble."

McLaren team boss Stella backed Piastri's position.

"In such a heated environment, we always recommend our drivers watch the scenes on video first and then comment," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

However, he also thinks the FIA should ease up at least enough to make the drivers feel comfortable about expressing their opinions.

"If you're no longer allowed to make fair statements because you could get into trouble for it, that's a different issue," Stella said.

"We need to reconsider that. We'll do it together with the FIA.

"We don't want to start a dispute, and there's no conflict of interest on this point either. The various parties have the same interest," the Italian said.

"We always take a cooperative stance with the FIA and the stewards."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: