FIA denies Mercedes request for 'Right of Review'

The FIA has released their verdict and have denied Mercedes' request for a 'Right of Review' into the defensive move by Max Verstappen to stay in the lead against Lewis Hamilton on Lap 48 of last week's Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Hamilton both ran wide at turn 4 and the Red Bull driver stayed ahead. The move was noted by the Race Director, but the stewards decided at the time that no investigation was necessary. A few laps later Hamilton positioned himself better and overtook Verstappen to win the race.

Last Tuesday the Mercedes team announced they were seeking a 'Right of Review' on the stewards decision not to investigate Verstappen's defencive driving, based on new evidence that had come available. The appeal for a review was submitted after Verstappen's onboard camera footage came public for the first time.

Yesterday the stewards heard both representatives from Mercedes and Red Bull in Qatar. The stewards then deliberated overnight, before reaching a decision after first practice for this weekend's Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Their denial of Mercedes' request means Verstappen is not at risk of any kind of retrospective penalty and the full race result at Sao Paulo stands.

