FIA Confirms 2026 Formula 1 Power Unit Supplier Registrations

The FIA confirmed yesterday that six manufacturers have registered as Power Unit Suppliers for the 2026-2030 seasons of the FIA Formula One World Championship onwards. These are:

Alpine Racing

Audi

Ferrari S.p.A.

Honda Racing Corporation

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

Red Bull Ford

These companies will supply the next generation of Formula 1 Power Unit set out in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Sporting and Technical PU regulations that are published on the FIA website.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers. The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”

The six registrants will participate in the FIA Formula One World Championship seasons 2026-2030 under the technical regulations approved by the FIA Formula 1 Commission and World Motor Sport Council in August of this year.

The key pillars of the 2026 framework are:

Maintaining the spectacle – the 2026 Power Unit will have similar performance to the current designs, utilising high-power, high-revving V6 internal combustion engines and avoiding excessive performance differentiation to allow for improved raceability.

Environmental sustainability – the 2026 Power Unit will include an increase in the deployment of electrical power close to 50% and utilise a 100% sustainable fuel.

Financial Sustainability – Financial Regulations regarding the Power Units will reduce the overall costs for competitors whilst retaining the cutting-edge technological showcase that is at the core of Formula 1.

A detailed overview of the key elements of each section of the Power Unit Regulations can be found here.

