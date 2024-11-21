FIA Bans Skid Block Loophole After Red Bull's Complaint

Nov.21 - Formula 1 has surprised the teams by banning protective elements to the so-called 'skid blocks' underneath the 2024-spec cars.

In the new ground effect area, running as close to the track as possible is an advantage - but the risk is that the floor will wear down so much that it becomes illegal.

Many teams came up with special protective solutions.

"Around 50 percent of the field believed they had found a loophole in the regulations," reports Auto Motor und Sport journalist Michael Schmidt.

He said Red Bull made the complaint to the FIA against rivals including Ferrari, Mercedes and Haas, and warned that protests could be lodged if the governing body didn't act.

"A week before the Las Vegas GP, all teams received a technical directive in the mail," Schmidt revealed. "The FIA announced that the protective skids in question were not permitted.

"Ferrari would have liked to have moved the ban to the Qatar GP, but was unable to get their way."

The move could mean teams like Ferrari have to run their cars higher in the remaining three grands prix of the season, resulting in a performance loss.

