FIA approves 2022 Formula 1 Calendar
FIA Formula One World Championship
The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar has been approved as follows:
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|20 March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|27 March
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|10 April
|Australia
|Melbourne
|24 April
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola*
|8 May
|Miami
|Miami**
|22 May
|Spain
|Barcelona*
|29 May
|Monaco
|Monte Carlo
|12 June
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|19 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|3 July
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|10 July
|Austria
|Spielberg
|24 July
|France
|Le Castellet
|31 July
|Hungary
|Budapest
|28 August
|Belgium
|Spa-Franchorchamps
|4 September
|Dutch
|Zandvoort
|11 September
|Italy
|Monza
|25 September
|Russia
|Sochi
|2 October
|Singapore
|Singapore*
|9 October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|23 October
|USA
|Austin*
|30 October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|13 November
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|20 November
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Mairna
*subject to contract
**subject to FIA circuit homologation
Commentating on the 2022 calendar, FIA President Jean Todt said: “The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA. Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic. The 23 Grands Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”
The President added: “The push towards sustainability in motor sport continues to be a priority for the FIA. The new technical regulations for Formula 1 underline this approach.”
Upcoming World Motor Sport Council Meetings
|15 December
|Paris, on the occasion of the 2021 FIA Annual General Assembly
Overall, I'm decently okay with this schedule except for not pairing Miami & Montreal, which contradicts F1's carbon neutrality plan.
Pairing these two should be a no-brainer, either preceding Spain-Monaco or succeeding, in which case Spain-Monaco earlier.