FIA approves 2022 Formula 1 Calendar
16 October 2021 by    1 min read
FIA Formula One World Championship

The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar has been approved as follows:

DateGrand PrixVenue
20 MarchBahrainSakhir
27 MarchSaudi ArabiaJeddah
10 AprilAustraliaMelbourne
24 AprilEmilia RomagnaImola*
8 MayMiamiMiami**
22 MaySpainBarcelona*
29 MayMonacoMonte Carlo
12 JuneAzerbaijanBaku
19 JuneCanadaMontreal
3 JulyUnited KingdomSilverstone
10 JulyAustriaSpielberg
24 JulyFranceLe Castellet
31 JulyHungaryBudapest
28 AugustBelgiumSpa-Franchorchamps
4 SeptemberDutchZandvoort
11 SeptemberItalyMonza
25 SeptemberRussiaSochi
2 OctoberSingaporeSingapore*
9 OctoberJapanSuzuka
23 OctoberUSAAustin*
30 OctoberMexicoMexico City
13 NovemberBrazilSao Paulo
20 NovemberAbu DhabiYas Mairna

*subject to contract
**subject to FIA circuit homologation

Commentating on the 2022 calendar, FIA President Jean Todt said: “The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA. Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic. The 23 Grands Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”

The President added: “The push towards sustainability in motor sport continues to be a priority for the FIA. The new technical regulations for Formula 1 underline this approach.”

