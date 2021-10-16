FIA approves 2022 Formula 1 Calendar

FIA Formula One World Championship

The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar has been approved as follows:

*subject to contract

**subject to FIA circuit homologation

Commentating on the 2022 calendar, FIA President Jean Todt said: “The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA. Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic. The 23 Grands Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”

The President added: “The push towards sustainability in motor sport continues to be a priority for the FIA. The new technical regulations for Formula 1 underline this approach.”

Upcoming World Motor Sport Council Meetings

15 December Paris, on the occasion of the 2021 FIA Annual General Assembly

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: