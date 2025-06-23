Ferrari's Vasseur Faces Fierce Italian Media Backlash

Jun.23 - The Italian motorsport journalists' union has hit back at endangered Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Faced with the reports of major Italian newspapers speculating about the potential or likely end of Vasseur's Maranello tenure, the Frenchman slammed the journalists involved for compromising Ferrari's progress.

In response, the UIGA union - representing Italian motorsport writers - declared in a statement that Vasseur's view is "worrying".

57-year-old Vasseur was not specifically named, but it is abundantly clear that he is the subject of the statement. "These reports were considered detrimental to the team," the statement continued.

"He emphasised in detail how certain rumours create uncertainty among staff members and the tension rises to such a level that it becomes difficult to set ambitious goals."

The union acknowledged that the media has a responsibility to honestly face-check, but insisted: "Press freedom must not be limited by any pressure, whether direct or indirect.

"The role of journalists is not to support a team but to report honestly on what is going on," the statement added. "This does not justify spreading unverified rumours, given the possible human and professional consequences."

The sentiment is shared by prominent Italian F1 journalist Leo Turrini, who compares Vasseur's criticism of the media with former Ferrari boss Jean Todt.

"Todt detested the free press," he wrote in his Quotidiano column, "but he never attributed to it his years of defeats, which did exist. And after each grand prix, the ferocious penguin spoke to the media for an hour."

Turrini added: "I'm not asking for Vasseur's head. The reason is simple.

"If the owners believe that Fred is the right man, they must extend his contract without ifs and buts. We are on the eve of a regulatory change, and trust in leadership, if it exists, must be expressed without hesitation.

"If, on the other hand, the owners have come to the conclusion that Vasseur is the wrong man in the wrong place, they must replace him as soon as possible."

