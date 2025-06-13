Ferrari's Tumultuous Season: Sainz's Perspective Revealed

Jun.13 - For the first time in several years, Carlos Sainz is viewing the latest "chaos" at Ferrari as an outsider.

As another season unfolds in which the Maranello based team looks unlikely to be champion, the partisan Italian press has begun to pile on the pressure.

The headline at Corriere della Sera proclaimed: "(Charles) Leclerc has lost confidence and could leave. And (Lewis) Hamilton doesn't feel listened to."

Another aspect of the latest rumblings is that Frederic Vasseur may now be on a three-race ultimatum based on an improvement of the 2025 car's current form - or could face the axe at the end of the season.

"Vasseur's work is being scrutinised by the top of the company amid Hamilton's outbursts and Leclerc's doubts," the newspaper continued.

"His (Vasseur's) position is no longer unassailable."

The rumours suggest Ferrari may be considering replacing Vasseur with Antonello Coletta, the boss of the Italian marque's increasingly successful WEC team.

"In the past, he (Coletta) was approached to lead the F1 branch, but he politely declined. Now that he has won everything, it would be harder to say no again," Corriere claims.

Also reportedly in doubt is Leclerc's faith in the team. "From his immediate environment, it can be heard that questions are being asked about the contract that ties him to Maranello until 2029," the newspaper said.

"His fear is that in 2026 he will be back in a red car that cannot keep up with the new regulations. Mercedes, on the other hand, are considered to have a technical advantage thanks to their engine."

La Gazzetta dello Sport agrees that the "next three races will be decisive" for the future of Ferrari.

When asked about the speculation, Leclerc said in Montreal: "I don't comment on rumours. You know I love Ferrari.

"I don't to hear these things about Fred either, so I have nothing to comment on. I believe in Fred as Fred has always believed in me," he told Sky Italia.

As for the fact that Hamilton's future is also part of the speculation, Leclerc added: "Fred, Lewis and I share a long term vision and a common goal and we want to achieve it together."

40-year-old Hamilton told reporters in Canada: "Please stop making stuff up."

When asked for his take on the latest red-coloured crisis, former Ferrari driver Sainz said on Thursday: "It's the same thing as always - whenever Ferrari doesn't perform, the media tries to point the finger at who is responsible.

"That's why all this chaos happens."

A Ferrari spokesman said simply: "No comment."

