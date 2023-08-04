Ferrari's Redemption Road: Signs of Progress Under Vasseur's Leadership

Aug.4 - The experts are split as to how dire Ferrari's ongoing situation is in Formula 1.

Once again, the Maranello based team's hopes of winning the world championship - the first since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 - have floundered as even Aston Martin is beating Ferrari to third overall at present.

There are rumours in Italy that Charles Leclerc has been offered a lucrative new two-year contract extension for 2025-27, with options for an even longer stay.

But former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland: "I have the feeling that Carlos Sainz has lost confidence in the team.

"There are rumours that his father is in the paddock looking for alternatives," he added, amid speculation the new works Audi project could be an option.

Another former driver, Christian Danner, thinks Ferrari has slipped into permanent mediocrity.

"Ferrari has said goodbye to its status among the Olympus of Formula 1 teams," he told the German magazine Sport Bild.

"They have no plan. They're stuck in the midfield now," Danner added.

However, former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins thinks there are signs of hope under the new-in-2023 leadership of Frederic Vasseur.

"With the new management, they have definitely improved," she told Sport Bild.

"It seems like they've simplified the decision-making processes and improved communication."

