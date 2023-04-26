Ferrari's Performance Decides Italian F1 Ticket Sales: Will It Improve?

Apr.26 - Ferrari's performance struggles are hurting Formula 1 ticket sales for both Italian races on the 2023 calendar.

The popularity of the sport is surging all over the world with record crowds - but according to Angelo Sticchi Damiani, that is not the case in Italy.

"We have to keep our commitments to Formula 1," said the president of the Italian automobile club Aci. "But ticket sales for the two races aren't going as hoped.

"Ferrari's performance is decisive - when it goes well, purchases rise," he told Eurosport Italy.

