Ferrari's F1 Duo: Leclerc's Toothache and Sainz's Illness Shake Up Mexico GP Prep

Oct.27 - Ferrari has not one, but two out-of-sorts Formula 1 drivers at the wheel of its cars for the Mexico GP weekend.

Charles Leclerc was tackling 'media day' at the circuit alone on Thursday, often accompanied by reserve driver Robert Shwartzman at PR events instead of his race teammate Carlos Sainz.

That's because Spaniard Sainz was back at the hotel all day "feeling unwell", the Maranello based team explained.

"Nothing serious, so we expect him to be back tomorrow and ready to jump in the car," Ferrari added.

But even Leclerc is not feel 100 percent either, having battled through the US GP weekend with the help of painkillers as he suspected an impacted wisdom tooth.

The problem has not been resolved in the few days since Austin.

"I thought it was the wisdom tooth but it's not," the 26-year-old Monegasque driver explained. "Just a bit of pain."

He confirmed that he has an infection and toothache.

"To get into the car I take painkillers and everything is ok," said Leclerc.

"It doesn't affect my performance. The painkillers are quite strong," he smiled.

