Ferrari's CEO Vows Relentless Progress: "Signs of Improvement" on the F1 Horizon

Aug.3 - Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says he has seen "signs of improvement" at the fabled Formula 1 team recently.

Fans, pundits and the Italian media have been highly critical recently as the Maranello based outfit struggled to make an impression in 2023.

But Charles Leclerc, who is rumoured to have now inked a new Ferrari contract for 2025, finished on the podium in Belgium.

"In some recent races, such as last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, we saw some signs of improvement," Vigna is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport as having said on a call with financial analysts.

"Clearly we want to continue improving and we are working day and night to make our car more competitive," he added.

Vigna said the struggle of the past years has not at all dented Ferrari's determination to stay in Formula 1.

"Racing is our heritage and, more than ever, a stimulus to further innovate," he said. "It is the will to progress that we must always keep alive - it is the legacy of our founder that we must constantly cultivate with trust and humility.

"We started the world championship with this spirit, but with a level of competitiveness that was lower than our expectations," Vigna admitted.

