Ferrari working on multi million contract for Leclerc

Ferrari is reportedly working on a new contract for Charles Leclerc.
Many believe the momentum is clearly switching from current 'number 1' driver Sebastian Vettel to Leclerc, the 21-year-old Spa winner and Monza pole sitter.
At Monza, Vettel was vocally upset about having not been given a slipstream in Monza qualifying by Leclerc, as per a pre-session agreement.
"We have to clarify that internally," team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Italia after qualifying.
"I understand his frustration, so we will talk with him and try to understand what we could have done differently."
Binotto has said on multiple occasions recently, including at Monza, that Vettel is staying put for 2020.
But La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes him as saying that Leclerc is "an investment for the future".
The same Italian sports daily claims a new contract is even in the works. Reportedly, Leclerc is making EUR 2 million in 2019, which is set to rise to EUR 3m in 2020.
However, La Gazzetta dello Sport said a EUR 9 million per year deal, excluding bonuses for race wins or the world championship, may soon be on Leclerc's table.
When is Ferrari going to send Vettel down the road ? I am sure that there are drivers on other teams if given the car and resources that Vettel has with Ferrari , would be WINNING races . I believe Vettel needs to go on vacation for a year . Come back and start at the bottom and try again . People who have never seen an F1 race can see he is number 2 at Ferrari .
yes mate you are right to the the word i know Mercedes are not having max for for 2021 they have got their own German drivers when get rid of Bottas and Toto has told Hamilton to get rid of a few pounds and he is to greedy so i hope max if Ferrar do have him Hamilton will never be 7 times world champ love it
"....People who have never seen an F1 race can see he is number 2 at Ferrari .."
Ferrari has never, actually, said who IS number 1. Arrivabene, whom I don't think highly of, literally said, "I don't have butlers, I have drivers," which renders this talk of number 2 a little bit exaggerated by those who would impose their views on the teams.
Realistically, if there are 2 drivers in a team one will always be better than the other, and the see-saw will alternate from race to race.
Any given race can be won only by one driver. If Ferrari were to let Vettel go and get someone much faster who will outdrive Leclerc, what is gained? Nothing, only that instead of Leclerc Ferrari's other driver gets more wins.
So, this whole clamour about Vettel is in the heads of his detractors more than anything that would make much sense to Binotto and his team.
Ho yes mate you are right ????
I feel very sorry for - and disappointed in Vettel. He seems to have lost his mojo and I wouldn't be surprised if he retired this year. He showed real pleasure in Leclercs place on the front row, at the team photo after last week's win. Possibly a sign that he has no desire to fight for the wins now? I was at today's race and the tifosi were not even angry at his poor performance - as if they have given up on him. By the way, I love Seb and really wish things were different.
Much like Verstappen being the sole RedBull up front, Vettle's mistake could have cost Leclare's victory by giving Mercedes the strategic advantage. Top teams need 2 top drivers performing at their peak. Vettle hasn't been at his peak for awhile now and it is costing Ferrari alot. I'm at a loss as to why that seat hasnt been offered to Ricciardo yet...
If you are comparing Vettel-Leclerc pairing to Verstappen-Gasly, where one driver has outscored the other, I miss your point. Vettel is ahead, not by much, but still ahead of Leclerc.
Offering a seat to Ricciardo isn't as simple as that. I believe that Ricciardo did make overtures to Ferrari but was rebuffed in a civil way.
Your post, unless I misunderstood it, suggests that Leclerc is de facto number 1 and needs a number 2 stronger than Vettel. On the assumption that such strategy would work and Ferrari would go along, I still don't get it why you would choose Ricciardo. He is not particularly suited to be a number 2 to anyone. That is precisely why he left RB as it became obvious that Marko and Horner put all their money on Verstappen.
#1 & #2 status is irrelevant when one of the drivers is rear of field or battling in the midpack. The team needs both drivers up front irrespective of which one is in front of the other. Not just for combined points, but strategy in taking/keeping the lead of the race. Vettle keeps cracking underpressure and throwing away good points. Mechanical failure is the only reason Leclare is not ahead on points, and while I agree it is not much anyway, you cant dismiss this is Leclare's first season in Red, second season in F1 - compared to Vettle's time in Ferrari and oversll experience. Vettle has had his time in the seat and hasn't delivered IMO.
Neither Leclare or Ricciardo seem to demand #1 status, they just dont want to be relegated to #2 before the season starts. I don't think you need a defacto #1 driver - let them race(within reason) and declare your #1 & #2 towards the end of the season based on championship chances.
Most of what you said is a reasonably argued, except for one of the drivers "rear of the field".
This can apply to the last race's incident after Vettel spun and ended up 13th or somewhere there. In Belgium he did exactly what you propose, he sacrificed his own race to defend Leclerc's position. In one race Vettel started dead last, through no fault of his own, and ended up 2nd on the podium. Of course we prefer not to mention that.
Again Binotto is the one who decides. He must have his reasons for not firing Vettel and hiring Ricciardo.
"Vettel is ahead, not by much, but still ahead of Leclerc." NOPE Vettel is behind Leclerc "
Bet Ferrari wish that hadn't come out and named Vettel as the Number 1 driver at the start of the year. It only put more pressure on SV and maybe the Ferrari is not quite asa bad as everyone thought.
This website absolutely delights me - I have such faithful, dedicated followers!
In the good old days, Fangio, Villoressi, Asscari, Gonzales, Kling and Hawthorns if number 1 car failed number two driver gave his car to the number one. In those days it was minutes not seconds, so really both drivers are number one, these days. The stewards had their eyes wide shut at Monza, apparently the crowd now act as stewards, sad.
I readily admit I am the first to complain about hypothetical arguments.
Now, having conceded that, how much of an outcry against Leclerc for this particular - evidently debatable - breach, would there be if Hamilton eventually did pass him and won the race?