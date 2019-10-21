Ferrari to keep 'veto' power after 2020

Ferrari is keeping its historic and highly controversial right to "veto" Formula 1 rules.
That is the claim of La Gazzetta dello Sport, after the teams last week met with the FIA and Liberty Media to discuss the 2021 regulations for the final time before the end of October deadline.
Germany's Auto Bild claims the meeting did not go well, with the teams only submitting various counter proposals to the most disputed of the rules.
According to Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, it was at least agreed that Ferrari will keep its controversial veto.
Claire Williams had declared in May that the veto "makes no sense" and is "silly".
The Italian newspaper claims that Ferrari's post-2021 veto will however include "some limitations".
For instance, the Maranello team will only be able to veto rules about the power units, financial rules, and rules pertaining to the 'DNA' of F1.
Over the years Italian newspapers have been notoriously uninformed, biased and just plain wrong re Ferrari F1 news. Let's hope that this is another example of their ineptitude. ANY single team having veto power over sporting reg's is ridiculous. Contrary to popular BS, Ferrari needs Grand Prix racing to bolster their image just as much as F1 needs Ferrari...maybe more.
God I hope this isn't true, it will just stop so much going forward if it is
I do not really like the veto idea. Ferrari already gets more money than any other team. But I have no use for the comment from Claire Williams, who is presiding over the demise of a formerly great team. It will be sad to see them leave. If there is veto power, it should come from several teams joining together, not a single constructor.