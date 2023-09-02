Ferrari Threatens Red Bull's Dominance: Can They Halt Verstappen's Record-Breaking Streak?

Sep.2 - If a team is going to break Red Bull's perfect winning streak in 2023, it should be Ferrari.

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, as Carlos Sainz set the pace in Friday practice on Ferrari's home soil at Monza - with Max Verstappen just fifth.

"They (Ferrari) are strong in one lap and on long runs," Red Bull's team advisor Marko, 80, said at the scene of the Italian GP.

If Verstappen wins on Sunday, he will set a new record - 10 victories - for the longest in-season, unbroken winning streak for a driver in Formula 1 history.

Marko thinks it's likely the Dutchman will prevail.

"For that not to happen, Max would have to have a technical defect," the Austrian told Osterreich newspaper.

"But if we're going to be beaten, then I'd give it to Ferrari. Especially at Monza."

