Ferrari 'ready to discuss' new Vettel contract

Ferrari is "ready to discuss" extending Sebastian Vettel's contract.

That is the claim of Leo Turrini, a well-known Ferrari insider. His latest views, aired on his Quotidiano blog, follow Mattia Binotto's recent comment that Vettel is the "priority" as Ferrari considers its 2021 lineup.

"It is only the first move of a delicate chess game and time will tell," Turrini wrote.

"But Ferrari has informed Seb that it is ready to discuss the conditions for a possible extension of the contract."





Four-time world champion Vettel's future is currently the subject of intense speculation, and Turrini claimed that drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi may be alternatives who are considered by Ferrari.

Turrini said: "So much will depend on the performance of the SF1000 at the beginning, as well as the evolution of the relationship between Sebastian and Charles.

"With Hamilton destined to stay where he is, Ferrari has a range of other opportunities but at the moment none of them drives the Scuderia crazy with enthusiasm.

"Negotiating with Vettel is the most logical solution at the moment," he added.

Writing in Corriere della Sera newspaper, F1 correspondent Daniele Sparisci agrees.

He said of Vettel: "It is up to him to earn the renewal with results, but also by accepting much less favourite financial conditions than the current ones and a subordinate role in a team that is focusing on Leclerc."

