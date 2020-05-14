Ferrari hints 'young driver' to replace Vettel

Ferrari is eyeing "another young driver" to be Charles Leclerc's new teammate for 2021.

That is the admission of Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari, who is the late Enzo Ferrari's son.

This week, the Maranello team announced that Sebastian Vettel will depart at the end of the year.

The leading candidate to replace the 32-year-old German is Carlos Sainz, although Daniel Ricciardo is also linked with the seat.





But it is rumoured not only that a contract with 25-year-old Spaniard Sainz may already have been signed, but that it could be announced as soon as Thursday.

Curiously, an announcement about Ricciardo's future is also expected early on Thursday, but it is believed he will actually go to McLaren for 2021.

"Everything is on the right track," a source close to Sainz's entourage told Marca sports newspaper. "You need to be patient."

Piero Ferrari is also dropping hints.

"I would be very happy if another young driver drives at the side of Charles Leclerc, who we continue to rely on for his outstanding talent and intelligence," he told Quattroruote Q-Talks.

Ferrari added that Leclerc's young new teammate should "not be a boy in the sense of a newcomer coming in from Formula 2, but a young driver who already has several years of experience."

