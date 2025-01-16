Ferrari Eyes 2026: Vasseur's Candid Admission About 2025 Title Hopes

Jan.16 - Frederic Vasseur admits Ferrari could "quickly" switch its focus to the 2026 season in the opening stanza of 2025.

2025 is the final year in the current technical regulatory period, with teams permitted to commence aerodynamic development work for the all-new 2026 rules from January 1.

That makes the coming season unique, with even top teams perhaps deciding to focus more intensely on 2026 at an early stage.

In Ferrari's case, boss Vasseur admits it will depend on whether the team is a title contender.

"I think that from the beginning of 2025 we will need to split our time and resources between the two programs," said the Frenchman. "Inevitably, the results of the first series of races in 2025 will determine how we proceed from then on.

"If we realise that we don't have much to gain or lose in this season, we will quickly focus all of our efforts on the 2026 project," Vasseur added.

"But if we are fighting for the title, we will need to spend a significant number of hours per week developing the 2025 car."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agrees.

"I think most teams will choose to shift the majority of their resources to the new 2026 cars quite early on, but it's going to be a back and forth for a few months," he said.

"I think it will all settle into where it should be in the first few races, but I'm not sure we'll see many upgrades after the summer."

