Ferrari Employees Celebrate 2024 with Generous Bonuses

Feb.6 - It's a good time to be a Ferrari employee.

It has emerged that, based on higher than expected profits in 2024, each and every member of the road car and Formula 1 divisions is being paid a bonus of 14,400 euros.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna - admitting that Lewis Hamilton is good for the "brand" - thinks the good times at Maranello will now continue for the foreseeable future.

"We expect strong growth in 2025, which will enable us to achieve most of our 2026 profitability targets a year ahead of schedule," he said in a financial conference call.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: