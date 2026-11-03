A first title for the 20-year-old has Italy calling for Ferrari red, while Toto Wolff insists the champion is the product of a nine-year Mercedes programme.

Kimi Antonelli's first Formula 1 title has immediately reignited talk of an eventual move to Ferrari - with several prominent Italian figures openly saying they want to see the 20-year-old in red.

La Gazzetta dello Sport put Antonelli on its front page with a provocative line: "Kimi Antonelli is champion, thanks to his talent, his car, and the fact that he didn't drive for Ferrari."

That was a reference to Ferrari passing on Antonelli when he was still a child, while Mercedes instead built a long-term development program around him.

Even Piero Ferrari, son of Enzo Ferrari, has now made his preference clear.

"I want nothing more than to see Kimi in the red overalls," he told Blick.

The timing is striking, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc now openly clashing at Ferrari.

Wolff rejects the Ferrari narrative

Toto Wolff, however, has pushed back against the idea that Ferrari simply let Antonelli slip away.

"If he'd been at Ferrari or Red Bull, there would have been doubts," he said.

"They would never have put him in the best car straight away and would have parked him in a small team, like Bearman."

"We had a project for Kimi, a schedule," Wolff added, explaining that Antonelli's title was the result of a nine-year Mercedes program built around him and his family.

"He had the best coaches, the best tools, Formula 1 testing - his career was entirely financed by us."

"This isn't my victory, but the system's."

Italian voices join the chorus

Valentino Rossi also praised Mercedes' role, but admitted the Ferrari dream may eventually become irresistible.

"Let him win more World Championships, and then it would be great to see him at Ferrari," he told Corriere della Sera. "That really would be a dream come true for every Italian sports fan."

"For now, he needs to focus on writing his own story with Mercedes," the MotoGP legend added. "I'm talking about four or five world championships."

"Then, because he's so young, at some point he might feel like making different choices and looking for new motivation."

"At that stage, starting a relationship with Ferrari could be wonderful."

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo expressed a similar hope on GR Parlamento.

"I'm sorry I didn't see him behind the wheel of the Ferrari," he said.

"Let's hope he gets to sit in the Reds in a few years."

He even said Antonelli had already earned a place among the greats after "destroying" teammate George Russell.

Ralf Schumacher, speaking on Sky Deutschland, was even more categorical about a Ferrari move for Antonelli one day.

"It will happen eventually," he said. "I believe it's a must."

"Especially if the Pope orders him into a Ferrari."

Schumacher, whose brother Michael won five consecutive drivers' titles with Maranello, believes Wolff may eventually have to accept losing Antonelli.

"At some point, I think he will also realise that he has to let him go," he said.

Fast Facts: Antonelli and Ferrari Age 20 Title First Formula 1 world championship Piero Ferrari Wants to see Kimi "in the red overalls" Toto Wolff Nine-year Mercedes programme, "the system's" victory Mercedes teammate George Russell

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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