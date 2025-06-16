Ferrari Crisis: Is Vasseur's Job Safe? Two Candidates Revealed

Jun.16 - Frederic Vasseur insists he retains the support of Ferrari's top brass.

Throughout the Canadian GP weekend, the Frenchman was dogged by rumours that the disappointing 2025 campaign so far meant the Italian marque was considering not extending his contract.

Auto Motor und Sport's Michael Schmidt said on Sunday that he had heard Ferrari chairman John Elkann held a face-to-face meeting with Red Bull's Christian Horner, whilst also considering promoting Ferrari WEC boss Antonello Coletta.

Not just that, although publicly supporting Vasseur, drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are struggling to hide their frustration.

"The team knows where I stand," Leclerc told Sky Italia late on Sunday, having engaged in exasperated disagreements with his team both in qualifying and the race.

"The rumours are a distraction, but I don't think they will have a big impact."

As for Hamilton, he noted that Ferrari's car updates appear to have dried up, while also mysteriously hinting at "big changes" brewing behind the scenes.

"Clearly we need updates now," the seven-time world champion said, "and I don't know why other teams are bringing them but we are not."

More broadly, Hamilton continued: "There are quite a few things happening in the background at the moment. A lot of things need to change.

"Personally, I know we have no chance of winning the championship, but I'm trying to steer the team in a direction to make the necessary changes and make our car competitive for next year," the 40-year-old said.

Vasseur disagrees with Hamilton about the urgency of car updates in 2025.

"They will arrive soon but I don't think the updates are the main problem," he said. "When you set the purple sector in qualifying, it's not because the car doesn't work or that the car doesn't have updates.

"The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and that's not what we did this weekend."

Indeed, Vasseur was absolutely furious with key sections of the Italian media who pushed the narrative about his questionable future in red - and the risk of Leclerc jumping ship to Mercedes.

"Is the company still with me?" Vasseur told Sky Italia. "Yes - this is a problem that does not exist. We are aligned and we all push in the same direction.

"What we need is calm. I do not want to have to fight with everyone externally or internally - we must be able to be united and work as a team.

"Look at Mercedes - they suffered three very difficult weekends, but they did not make revolutions, and today they achieved a success. We are second in the championship, so I do not see any drama or the end of the world."

Vasseur, 57, continued: "Do we feel under attack because of the rumours? Were there strange mistakes by Leclerc and aggressive team radio? I don't think the climate around us has helped performance.

"We are not under pressure, but there is tension. And in these conditions, when you are in a close battle, we are unable to do our best. Both us and the drivers are not at peace."

