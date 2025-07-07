Ferrari CEO Discusses Team's Present and Vasseur's Future

Jul.7 - One of Ferrari's top bosses is "discussing" the future with endangered Formula 1 team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Speculation is still raging that Ferrari's chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna are so disappointed with progress that they are considering not extending Vasseur's expiring three-year contract.

So far, Vasseur's superiors have stayed conspicuously quiet about the Vasseur topic - but Vigna was a notable attendee at the British GP.

"I like coming here and seeing the team united," the Maranello based marque's CEO told Sky Italia at Silverstone.

"I love being with the people because they are the ones who always make the difference."

Vigna doesn't hide that Ferrari has had various issues so far in 2025.

"Teams grow with difficulties," he insisted. "Unity is strength and we have that at Ferrari - and I can breathe it in here."

As for the intense uncertainty surrounding Vasseur's place on the Ferrari pitwall for 2026, however, Vigna admitted he has no answer yet.

"He is the team principal," he said. "It is July and we are discussing.

"We just had lunch together," Vigna smiled.

