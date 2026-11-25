Benedetto Vigna has left the Hamilton and Leclerc crisis with the managers, which Italy reads as a warning to Frederic Vasseur. Ferrari's feud now has a leadership problem.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has broken his silence over the escalating Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc feud, appearing to put team boss Frederic Vasseur under pressure to resolve the crisis.

With Italian media increasingly demanding intervention from Ferrari's senior management following the latest collision in Las Vegas, Vigna has instead pointed directly to those running the Formula 1 team.

"There are managers who have to deal with these things," Vigna reportedly said, according to Corriere della Sera.

The comment is being interpreted in Italy as a warning to Vasseur, who has repeatedly failed to prevent clashes between his two drivers.

Former Ferrari driver Arturo Merzario believes the time has come for a change.

"Ferrari must replace Vasseur. And stop considering Leclerc a predestined candidate," he told La Repubblica.

Sky Italia points to set-up clash

Meanwhile, Sky Italia has suggested the tensions extend beyond the drivers' battles on track.

According to the broadcaster, Leclerc favours an aggressive, responsive front end for qualifying, while Hamilton wants a more stable balance suited to race conditions.

These conflicting technical priorities may have contributed to Ferrari's disappointing development and deepened the rivalry.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has even suggested Hamilton deliberately refused to make room for Leclerc in Las Vegas as part of a psychological battle.

"Lewis Hamilton is completely humiliating Charles Leclerc. He desperately wants to become number 1. He wants to beat Leclerc, he wants to break him mentally," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"On closer inspection, you can see that Hamilton didn't give way and acted as if he hadn't noticed Leclerc. I assume that was intentional, because the race was already over for him."

Schumacher believes Ferrari must settle the question of leadership.

"If they can't get a handle on this, then someone has to leave anyway," he stated. "There's no doubt about that."

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi was also dismayed by the latest incident.

"I was shocked to see another clash between Leclerc and Hamilton," he wrote in Corriere della Sera.

"Arguments happen. I often argued with Gerhard Berger, but friendship and respect always prevailed. And they remain forever."

Ferrari feud: key facts Drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Latest clash Las Vegas Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna Team boss Frederic Vasseur Sky Italia claim Leclerc wants a sharp front end, Hamilton a stable balance

Related: Vasseur might never have signed Hamilton after Vegas spin?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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