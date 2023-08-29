Ferrari boss Vasseur admits struggling F1 team needs restructuring

Aug.29 - Frederic Vasseur admits there is a need for Ferrari to "restructure" its operations.

The Italian press is once again scathing of the fabled Maranello marque's progress after the Dutch F1 GP, where poor pace was allied with driver and team errors.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said it was a "shameful" showing, while Corriere dello Sport agreed that it was a "very dark weekend" for Ferrari.

La Stampa added: "Ferrari at rock bottom."

Ferrari announced at Zandvoort that the 2024 chassis and package will be completely new, with some suspecting the failed car development strategy this year is also a carry-over from Vasseur's predecessor Mattia Binotto.

When asked if he has inherited a lame team, Vasseur told Sky Italia: "We have to do the best possible job with what we have right now.

"I don't want to think that it is a question of inheritance. We are improving and hiring a lot of people, but we also know that we have to restructure our system," the Frenchman admitted.

Charles Leclerc had a notably bad weekend at Zandvoort from start to finish, but teammate Carlos Sainz boosted his chances of a new contract for 2024.

"His effort was outstanding, the way he kept Hamilton and Norris at bay," said Vasseur.

Some suspect Ferrari's conspicuous lack of pace across the Dutch F1 GP weekend was the result of the team incorrectly choosing its aerodynamic package.

"I hope we'll be better again at Monza," Sainz said.

"We suffered a lot here, we have been very slow and Alpine and McLaren were faster than us."

